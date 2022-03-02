Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Hits $3.69 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $6,390.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.18 or 0.06718832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,786.36 or 0.99991456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

