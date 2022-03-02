IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

