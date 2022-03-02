Immunic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Immunic in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 93.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 17.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

