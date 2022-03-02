Immunic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,965 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the average daily volume of 299 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

