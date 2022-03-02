Immunic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,965 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the average daily volume of 299 call options.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
Shares of IMUX stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
