IMS Capital Management Takes $245,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

