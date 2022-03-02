Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James C. White Sells 1,361 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IBTX stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBTX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

