Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Down to $76.78

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.78, but opened at $73.10. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 167 shares traded.
IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.
In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,044,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
