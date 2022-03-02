Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,027.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

