Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 110 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.17. The company had a trading volume of 251,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.21. The stock has a market cap of $203.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.82.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

