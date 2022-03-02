Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 401,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.80. The company had a trading volume of 750,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,144,176. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

