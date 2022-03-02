Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $538.30

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 538.30 ($7.22) and traded as high as GBX 599.40 ($8.04). Informa shares last traded at GBX 573 ($7.69), with a volume of 3,398,169 shares trading hands.

INF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.99) to GBX 685 ($9.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 635 ($8.52) to GBX 665 ($8.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.68).

Get Informa alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 558.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 538.30.

In other news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.56) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($65,611.16).

About Informa (LON:INF)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.