Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) PT Raised to €12.00 at Barclays

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of IFSUF opened at $9.87 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

