Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 15,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS IVFH opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

