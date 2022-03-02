Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Stake Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.67% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 52.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

