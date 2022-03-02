Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of INO opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INO. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.