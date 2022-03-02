Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INO opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INO. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2,447.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

