Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,356. Inseego has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $475.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inseego by 115.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inseego by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inseego by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

