Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,356. Inseego has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $475.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.62.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.
Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.
