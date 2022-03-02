Insider Buying: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CFO Purchases 2,750 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UVE stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 469,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,364. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

UVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 530,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 784,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

