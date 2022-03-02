Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AKAM stock opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.