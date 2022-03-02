Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) COO Sells 4,804 Shares of Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 233,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,906. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 15,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SBOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

