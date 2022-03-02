Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 6,815 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $15.38 on Wednesday, reaching $309.25. 39,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
