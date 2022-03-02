Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 6,815 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $15.38 on Wednesday, reaching $309.25. 39,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

