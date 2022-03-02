Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,627,576.25.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stantec alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,400,000.00.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$50.55 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.