Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36.

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -162.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

