Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 3,405 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. 610,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $837.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

