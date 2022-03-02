Insider Selling: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells 15,034 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UNVR stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,979. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,729,000 after acquiring an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,317,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,258 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

