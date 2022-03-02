Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $82.95 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $201,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 49,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and have sold 30,500 shares valued at $3,132,755. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 138,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,362,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

