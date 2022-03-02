Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. 964,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,648. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Insmed has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after purchasing an additional 716,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 135,216 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

