Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.20% of Installed Building Products worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,193,000 after buying an additional 268,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,158,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.