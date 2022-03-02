Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

PODD opened at $260.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,134.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

