Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.270-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

