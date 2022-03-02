Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

ICF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,666 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

