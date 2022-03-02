Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $11.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.17 and its 200 day moving average is $433.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $354.17 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

