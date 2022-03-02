Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.33.

Shares of EPAM traded up $33.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.24. 48,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.92. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

