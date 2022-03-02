Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,407. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,155 shares of company stock worth $5,371,127 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

