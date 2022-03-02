International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:IBM opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.
