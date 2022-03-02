International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

