Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 6,604 ($88.61) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,318 ($71.35) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,387.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,303.83. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The company has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

