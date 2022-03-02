Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $1,174,176.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

