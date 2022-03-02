Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $54.18

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.18, but opened at $56.64. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 389 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

