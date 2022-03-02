Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

BSMU opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

