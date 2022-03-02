Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,118,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,121,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 492.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

