Invesco Ltd. Buys 15,780 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of SPX FLOW worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

