Invesco Ltd. Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Walker & Dunlop worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 916.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several analysts have commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

