Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 201,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after buying an additional 256,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Relx Profile (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.