Invesco Ltd. Sells 132,892 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.63% of Century Communities worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 23.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 57.1% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 27.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Century Communities stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

