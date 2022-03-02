Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Canaan worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Canaan by 1,225.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canaan by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Canaan by 98.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $841.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 4.20.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

