Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 1.8%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.18. 11,778,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 8,596,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.