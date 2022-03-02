Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 1.8%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.18. 11,778,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 8,596,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.