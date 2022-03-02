Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,653,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.94. 3,971,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,962,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

