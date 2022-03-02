Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

