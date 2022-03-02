Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCC opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

