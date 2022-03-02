Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:IIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 58,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.