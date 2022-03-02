Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:IIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 58,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $17.29.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
