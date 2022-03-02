Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AdaptHealth (AHCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) in the last few weeks:
- 3/2/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00.
- 2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $28.00.
- 2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $26.00.
- 2/18/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – AdaptHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “
- 2/2/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.
- 1/18/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “
- 1/12/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “
- 1/10/2022 – AdaptHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “
- 1/5/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “
NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 5,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,599. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
