Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AdaptHealth (AHCO)

3/2/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00.

2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $28.00.

2/25/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $26.00.

2/18/2022 – AdaptHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – AdaptHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

2/2/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

1/18/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

1/12/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

1/10/2022 – AdaptHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

1/5/2022 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 5,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,599. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

